Iron Mountain holds protest

In Dickinson County community members gathered Wednesday, in downtown Iron Mountain, for a peaceful protest. This was in support of the black lives matter movement.

Around 50 people with signs gathered at South Stephenson Avenue and east "A" street. They marched to the Dickinson County courthouse and sat on the lawn.

In between marching, there were moments of silence and chanting. All marching was on the sidewalk, so no traffic was blocked.

A group of around 10 people stood outside, the Wishing Well store, with American flags, to protest, the protest.