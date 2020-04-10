Iron Mountain emergency personnel drive-by for birthdays

Iron Mountain emergency personnel are helping to bring cheer and fun, to kid's birthdays during this time. Lights flash and sirens echo, through Iron Mountain, but not because of an emergency.

"We are doing some drive-bys, for kids that are staying home, social distancing, they can't have their friends over for their birthdays,” said Ed Mattson, the Iron Mountain Police and Fire Services Director.

Just this week, 2 separate families in Iron Mountain, have used this to celebrate.

6-year- old, Cecelia Pipp, was surprised on Tuesday. "Why are we going outside for,” said Cecelia, who lives in Iron Mountain. Then she realized. She says it was a great day.

"Thank you for helping to make my birthday so special,” said Cecelia.

3 year old Jackson Wickman, also from Iron Mountain, was going to have a big party, until the COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, he was greeted by police, fire and EMS.

"That just made my son's day, I really appreciate what they did for us,” said Jackson’s mom, Niki Wickman.

Jackson even got at surprise from the firemen, a toy fire truck.

"But seeing his smile and how happy he was when he got that firetruck, from the firemen he was so excited,” said Wickman.

Wickman says, it almost brought her to tears, knowing she has support.

"It's very comforting, it really is, it's nice knowing that, we have people that have our backs, and are willing to do anything for us,” she said.

Mattson says the police, fire and EMS will continue to do drive-bys.

"We'd like it to be a surprise for the kids, if by chance, we can't make it by because of an emergency call, but if we can do it, we'll do it, because the social distancing is really hard on kids,” he said.

Anyone who would like to request a drive-by for their kid is asked to call the Fire/Police station at 774-1234. They will do their best to accommodate.

