Iron Mountain VA implements prevention measures

While the Centers for Disease Control still considers Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a low threat to the general American public, the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center is paying special attention to it and implementing screening measures to safeguard Veterans and employees from potential exposure to the virus.

Effective at 4 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 11, all patients and visitors to the medical center’s main campus and its seven community-based VA clinics will be screened for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19. If screened positive, an individual will be treated appropriately.

Patients are advised to allow for longer entry times when arriving for their appointments.

Additionally, to minimize the risk of exposure, all VA Community Living Centers have implemented visitor restrictions. See the following press release regarding VA nursing homes https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5400.

Enrolled Veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at 906-774-3300 (toll free 800-215-8262), extension 33101, before visiting their provider at the VA medical center or local VA clinic.

For more information on COVID-19, including steps to protect yourself and others, see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

