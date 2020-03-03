Iron Mountain Schools kick-off reading month, with basketball 'madness'

Iron Mountain Schools kicked off reading month, adding in a flare of basketball madness.

Iron Mountain boy's basketball player, Marcus Johnson, reads to North Elementary students. (WLUC Photo)

High school student athletes shared the fun, by reading to the elementary kids. Pairing reading with sports allowed many students to engage more, especially with an undefeated boy’s basketball team.

"We absolutely love it. To the little ones, these big kids are rock stars, and when each of them take the time today to introduce a favorite book we know, that those books are going to fly off the shelves when those kids go to library tomorrow,” said Maria Basanese-Hill, the title one reading and drama teacher at Iron Mountain.

A 'bracket,’ with books, is in the school for the month. Every week, the kids will vote on a book, to narrow the bracket down.

Throughout the entire month of March, schools will continue doing fun activates to promote literacy.

