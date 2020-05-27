Iron Mountain-Kingsford Fourth of July parade cancelled

The 2020 Iron Mountain-Kingsford Fourth of July parade has been cancelled.

The Menominee Range Historical Foundation's board made the decision based on the COVID-19 pandemic. They said it was due to the current uncertainty and the ongoing public health concern.

"We're constantly looking forward to bigger and better things. This was going to be our second time around, that we were going to be doing this with our promotional committee. We were excited to do it again. we had a great time last year; It went off really well. We were hoping to do it again this year, but we'll just focus our efforts and put them into 2021,” said Keith Houtari, a member with the Menominee Range Historical Foundation board.

The group continues to thank the public for the support. They look forward to next year.

