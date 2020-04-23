Iron Mountain Gus Macker basketball tournament postponed until 2021

The Gus Macker outdoor basketball tournament scheduled for June 5th to 7th, in Iron Mountain, has been postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak.

After a 20-year hiatus, the Gus Macker tournament was going to make a big comeback in Iron Mountain this summer, but that return will have to wait.

"We really wanted to put everyone's health and safety first,” said a Gus Macker Iron Moutnain Event Team Member, Alissa Hedlund.

Many people we're looking forward to the event, which is one of the largest 3 on 3 basketball tournaments in the United States.

"It was here years, ago in the early 1990s, which I played with my sisters and it was phenomenal,” said another Gus Macker Iron Moutnain Event Team Member, Kim Webb.

A group of 12 volunteers are continuing to work together, with a goal of bringing basketball back to downtown Iron Mountain, no matter the date.

"The energy downtown was great, it was exciting businesses, we're taking part, and the volunteers were fabulous,” said Webb.

Even with the cancellation, there is still good news: the event will still happen in 2021. A great event, for a great cause

"All of the proceeds from the Gus Macker 2021, are going to go to our local Children's museum right here in Iron Mountain,” said Hedlund.

The Imagination Factory Children's museum organizers hope to still open by fall 2020, but they are more focused, on the health and safety of the community, and creating a professional and finished product, before they set a definitive date to open the museum.

They say they have gotten a lot of support from the community, including donated and installed hardwood flooring, from Connor’s Sports Flooring, in Crystal Falls.

Community members can be on the lookout, for updates regarding the museum, and get ready for some basketball competition next summer.

