Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisan Market back in business

The Iron Mountain Farmers and Artisan Market kicked off their season on Saturday, June 6th. The market is located in the library parking lot at Iron Mountain street and East A street.

All safety precautions in regard to COVID-19 are being taken.

"We have a couple of hand-washing stations set-up with hand sanitizer for the public to use. We are asking the public to not touch the merchandise, to let the vendors touch the merchandise,” said the Iron Mountain Farmers Market manager, Nancy Schaub.

They are urging community members to place orders online, and then pick them up at the market. While some vendors have opted out for now, there is still a great variety to choose from. The market takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon central time.

