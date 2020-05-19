Iron Mountain DDA to apply for 'Match on Main' grant

Downtown Iron Mountain small businesses can now apply for a 'Match on Main' grant. This is part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation COVID-19 response program. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority will apply for the loan. If received, the DDA will be able to assist in handing out the money.

The goal of the DDA is to give up to 25 $2,000 grants to eligible downtown businesses.

This competitive program was released just this week and has a very quick turnaround time. The online application will open on May 19 and the deadline to apply is May 26 at 4pm

"I think this grant would be huge for our downtown. To be able to receive $50,000 to disperse to our downtown qualifying businesses, I think it would just make an impact. These businesses are struggling and they're really suffering and they're having to go through so much,” said the Iron Mountain DDA Program Director, Amber Pipp.

These grants may be used support payroll expenses, rent, COVID-19 relief or recovery expenses or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.

For more on the MEDC program click here.

For more on the grant or to apply click here.

