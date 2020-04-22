Iron Mountain DDA cancels Brew Fest event

A popular event in downtown Iron Mountain has been canceled.

Due to the current uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Iron Mountain DDA has made the decision to cancel Brew Fest 2020, originally scheduled for June 13.

Protecting the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and attendees, as well as downtown businesses, is a top priority of the Downtown Development Authority.

The DDA is continuing to monitor the current situation for the remainder of this year’s events.

“We are already looking forward to next year’s Brew Fest, and in the meantime, please stay safe, stay positive, and support local businesses to the best of your

ability,” said Amber Pipp, DDA Program Director.

For more information about the DDA, visit www.downtownironmountain.com.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

----------

Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority The mission of the Downtown Development Authority is to create a vibrant downtown in Iron Mountain by promoting economic growth through organizing community events, attracting new businesses, enhancing existing businesses, and advancing the beautification and historic preservation within the district.