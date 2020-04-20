Iron Mountain DDA accepting applications for 2020 grant program

The Iron Mountain downtown development authority is accepting applications for its 2020 grant programs. They urge business owners to apply for the facade improvement grant and downtown assistance program grant to help owners during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both grants can be used to improve and build a business. The DDA hopes this supports improvement of the historic downtown even during this difficult time.

"It's just a good opportunity for property owners, who may have already had projects in the works, or they may have thought of these ideas before this crisis, and we're hoping this is just one way we can help during this challenging time,” said Amber Pipp, the DDA Program Director.

Applications and all required supporting documentation for the facade improvement grant are due to Iron Mountain City Hall by April 23.

Visit their website for more information. https://www.downtownironmountain.com/grants

