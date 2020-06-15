Iron Mountain City Council approves racial justice resolution

The Iron Mountain City Council has passed a racial justice resolution. This comes after the recent Black Lives Matter protests in the city, and around the country.

The council voted unanimously, at Monday night’s virtual meeting, to pass the statement, with Pam Maule absent.

The resolution states no person shall be denied equality. It also affirms the council’s support for peaceful protests, and for the 14th amendment. It states the city acknowledges social injustice has long-existed in the United States.

"Too often I think in rural America, especially in relatively homogeneous communities, like Iron Mountain, we feel unable to do so much. I think it's important that the City of Iron Mountain take a step for those citizens that do want to speak out, that they have that support,” said Iron Mountain City Council member, Kyle Blomquist.

An amendment was added to the passed resolution, including the city will condemn violence during those protests. That amendment passed four to one, with Blomquist denying, who brought the resolution to the council. He said he didn't want to put a label on protests, and the majority of the demonstrations have been peaceful.

