Iron Inn Motel owner collecting donations for Mid-Michigan flood victims

An Iron River resident is collecting items to help the flood victims in Mid-Michigan. Anthony Clements is working to fill a room at Iron Inn Motel.

“Right now, I am collecting donations from the community. There clothes, trash bags, cleaning supplies,” said Clements, the owner of the Iron Inn Motel.

After seeing the flooding that happened last month in Mid-Michigan, he decided to help out. Clements lived in Mount Pleasant for around 17 years.

“Kind of becoming and adult there, it has a special place. Seeing the devastation, I just wanted to help somehow,” he said.

He said he has spoken to a few organizations about what they need. The list includes personal hygiene items, baby items, dry goods, and other essentials for day to day living. Monetary donations are needed as well. There is a drop box right outside the Iron Inn Motel. Community members can put in any of the items they would like to donated to Mid-Michigan.

You can also call the motel at (906) -265-5111 to set up a drop-off appointment.

“If you don’t need it, bring it,” he said.

Clements will take a road trip, downstate to drop off the donations.

“I have friends in Sanford and that seems to be one of the hardest hit. I’ve decided that’s where all of the stuff will go,” he said.

The tentative date for down state delivery is June 12th, but he says that may be pushed backed to the 15th.

For more information on the effort click here.

