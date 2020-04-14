Iron County employees will receive pay through Friday, may not in future

Iron County employees who work at the courthouse in Crystal Falls, but are only logging a few hours, or none at all and are at home, will be paid through Friday, at midnight.

The Iron County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, to talk about suspending pay for employees, who do not come into work, or are unable to work from home, due to the 'stay home, stay safe' order. As of now, those employees, who only work a few hours, because the courthouse is only open from 8 a.m. to noon, are still receiving their full salary pay, and their 'normal' pay check.

The commissioners voted unanimously 4 to 0, with commissioner Raymond Coates absent, to continue pay until Friday.

To reach a decision, the commissioners said they need each department head, to establish their essential employees. They will then assess what will happen, which may mean, no paycheck for employees who are at home during this time.

Commissioner Tim Aho said he cannot pay employees their full salary, when they are not working that much, as that would be spending taxpayers, money.

“To give somebody, a thousand dollars a week because they are not working, they don't have the ability to work, I have a problem with that, because it's not my money, it's not your money it's the taxpayers,” he said.

The Iron County Friend of the Court, Heidi M. Van Slooten, says, many of her employees have been working way more during this time.

"My hours have actually increases, with the directive, because we are trying to make sure that everybody, is explained what they need to do,” she said.

The board will meet again, Friday, to determine if pay will continue after this week.

