Iron County courthouse workers, deemed 'non-essential,' to receive layoff notices

Layoff notices are coming to Iron County courthouse workers that have been deemed non-essential, by their department heads.

"We can save money, the work load is not there, so they will be going on unemployment,” said Iron County commissioner, Tim Aho.

The Iron County board of commissioners voted unanimously 4 to 0, on Friday, with commissioner Raymond Coates absent, to issue layoff notices. The reason: during this shutdown, Iron County will lose 25% of its revenue, said the Iron County council attorney, Steven Tinti.

"From the trial courts, from the county courts, and the sheriff's department, as a result of less activity,” he said.

Ttinti says this correlates to a projected loss of around $90,000.

This mainly includes people in the court system, as Lansing has already decreased the amount of hours the court is open and can work. Workers can also do voluntary lay-off and then apply for unemployment or underemployment. The layoff term will begin Monday. It can last up to 120 days, but the number could change.

"Bite the bullet now, and maybe later it will help us,” said the Iron County Commissioner Board Chair, Patti Peretto.

However, many of the employees do have a contract, and union support during this time.

"It's certainly not the union's intention to get into a war, at this point, and we want to work with everybody too, to the best of our ability,” said the Iron County specialty court coordinator/ probation officer, Mia Arcand.

Yet, everyone seems to be on the same page.

"I understand these are very uncharted waters,” said the Iron County treasurer, Melanie Camps.

Commissioner Aho, stated the board will work with the employees as much as they can.

"This is going to be cooperation between everybody,” he said.

The commissioners also put in place a new COVID-19 policy. The courthouse is closed to the public, but they will be taking appointment only, anyone who needs to enter will be subjected to a screening process at the south entrance. Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, iron county workers say they will continue to put health and safety first.

