Iron County confirms first positive COVID-19 case

The Dickinson-Iron District District Health Department has announced the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Iron County.

The individual was only identified as an adult man. No other details have or will be released about the man.

The health department says he has been quarantined according to current guidelines and those who may have been a close contact have been notified.

According to the DIDHD, the case appears to be a low risk to the community.

This case brings Upper Michigan's totals to 118 cases, 17 deaths and at least 74 recoveries.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.