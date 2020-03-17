Iron County Sheriff's Office closes to public

Effective March 17, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With the presence of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the United States, several agencies are implementing preventative measures. These measures are in place to help prevent the spread of this virus. As you may be aware, COVID-10 can be carried by individuals who show no symptoms, and thus be transmitted to others.

The safety of employees and inmate population is of the utmost importance. After careful consideration, the sheriff's office decided to take the proactive steps listed below. These steps will remain in place until further notice. These measures will not affect the deputies in protecting the public or assisting the public.

1. The lobby to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office/Correctional Center will be closed to the public until further notice. If you need assistance, please call:

Sheriff’s Office-non-Emergency Administrative Line - (906) 875-0650

Correctional Center – (906) 875-0651

Emergencies – 911

2. The Sheriff’s Office will not be processing background checks or pistol license applications until further notice. If you need a Permit to Purchase a firearm immediately, please make arrangements by calling Administrative Assistant April at (906) 875-0650.

3. Civil Process payments and request for papers to be served should be directed to Administrative Assistant April at (906) 875-0650 or mailed to:

Iron County Sheriff’s Office

2 S. Sixth St, Suite 18

Crystal Falls, MI 49920