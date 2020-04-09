Iron County Medical Care Facility patients 'tell' public how they are

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Iron County Medical Care Facility is closed to the public and visitors, but that isn't stopping residents from being able to tell their family and friends how they are.

The staff has been asking residents, "What would you say to your family if they were here?" Their responses are then written on a white board, and posted on social media for their loved ones to see.

The facility says it is heartwarming to see the answers.

"It's very hard for us as staff, to see them not being able to see their family, necessarily in person, but it is very heartwarming for us to be able to reach out, and show their friends and family that they are doing great, and keeping busy, and they're healthy. They're making it through this just like we are,” said Jessica Schultz, the assistant diversional therapy director at Iron County Medical Care Facility.

If you would like to see your family member on Facebook, please be sure to fill out or update and return a media release form and mail it to the facility. You can call the Iron County Medical Care Facility at 906-875-6671 to get a form.

Visit the ICMCF's Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/Iron-County-Medical-Care-Facility-167867236564219/ to see the photos.