Iron County Medical Care Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

A medical facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Iron County.

According to the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls, an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility believes the employee hasn't worked since being exposed to the coronavirus.

All the appropriate agencies have been informed of the positive case, and the facility says it is implementing weekly testing of all residents and staff.

"Please be assured we are doing our best to keep residents, tenants, and staff safe," the Iron County Medical Care Facility said in a release.

The Upper Peninsula stands at 167 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2. Of those, 18 have died and at least 100 are considered recovered.

