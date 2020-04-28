Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance focuses on new goals, furloughs some staff

The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance, formed to help bring business to Iron County, now focusing on new goals.

"We've had to make a dramatic change, in our mission now it's to maintain our existing businesses and sustain them through this incredible challenge that we are going through,” said the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance Board President, Rick Kent.

The board has temporarily furloughed executive director Paul Schuytema and office manager Leeann Kirkpatrick. Hours for Erika Sauter, their chamber director are down to 20 a week.

The ICECA board says this was due to already tight county budget cuts and also the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the furloughs, Schuytema has announced he will be leaving Iron County in a month, to take a job in another state.

"The financial reality of it, is it can't be me there, though before we head off to our new adventure, I'm still volunteering and helping those businesses as I can,” said Schuytema.

Kent says he understands the decision.

"All this time of uncertainly, we know that people have to make decisions that are best for them and their future,” said Kent.

The group says throughout this loss, they will continue to help the community make sure they are not alone.

"We've created a new webpage, specifically for business resources. That includes local, state and federal funding resources,” said the chamber director for the ICECA, Erika Sauter.

Sauter says, they are also forming a wellness chick-in where each business in the area can meet with volunteers, to see how things are going.

The Curious Pig in Crystal Falls is just one of the many businesses that says they have received major help from the ICECA during this time.

"They've really been great helping us to, seek what's out there, what programs we can apply for, I really like that there’s a support system there,” said Pamela Petrick, the owner of the Curious Pig.

The ICECA says they will continue to keep the lines of communication open and encourage input and ideas.

"We have seen our businesses really come together, they're promoting each other, we're promoting businesses across the board as much as we can, and we really are relying a lot on volunteers,” said Sauter.

Reach out to the ICECA if you would like to help.

