Iron County CTC hosts 'virtual' talent show

Iron County communities that care is hosting a virtual talent show. The group is encouraging community members to submit a video to the CTC Facebook page, for this 'Talent for Hearts' event.

That video must be family-friendly and no longer than 3 minutes. Each submission will be judged on age group. This idea began because the iron county c-t-c youth involvement group wanted to spread happiness during this quarantine.

"Why not try to get that on Facebook, we wanted to spread some positivity, so we just made a little talent show where contestants can win a $25 gift card,” said the Iron County communities that care coordinator, Jaclyn Hollars.

The organizers say they have enjoyed many talent pieces that have been entered. The deadline, to submit is May 18th.