Iron Bay to hold Pie Smashing event during Spread Goodness Day

Friday is Spread Goodness Day in Marquette and one restaurant is offering a unique way for community members to give back.

Iron Bay is holding a Pie Smash event. For $5, people can buy a pie and smash it in the face of a local celebrity. 16 people, including business owners, media members and NMU coaches are participating.

Money raised during the event will benefit Spread Goodness Day and the Superior Alliance of Independent Living (SAIL).

“Here at Iron Bay, and also with Peace Pie Company, part of our mission is to give back to the community, and so we’re always looking for fun events where we can give back and spread some goodness,” said Lorri Smith, Bakery Manager at Iron Bay.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 13. It’s part of Iron Bay’s “Pi(e) Week,” which is being held in conjunction with Pi Day, which is on Saturday, March 14. They have special pie pairing events all weekend long.