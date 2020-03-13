Iron Bay holds pie smashing event for Spread Goodness Day

Iron Bay Restaurant got in on the Spread Goodness Day fun with a Pie Smashing Event on Friday.

For $5, people bought a pie to smash it in the face of a local celebrity. If you wanted to block someone from being smashed with a pie, you could pay an additional $5.

16 people, including business owners, media members and NMU coaches took part in the event. It all started when Iron Bay wanted to include the event as part of its “Pi(e) Week,” which is being held in conjunction with Pi Day.

“For me, it’s always fun to see new events incorporated that are very natural to businesses, and natural to what people do. Spreading goodness is very much in my mind to spreading good food, so it just was natural and I love that about it,” said Anna Dravland, Founder of Spread Goodness Day.

Money raised during the event will benefit Spread Goodness Day and the Superior Alliance of Independent Living (SAIL).