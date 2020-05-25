Iowa man hospitalized after ATV crash in Bates Township

Posted:

BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Posts says troopers responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Saturday, May 23 at approximately 8:40 p.m.

The crash happened on a private trail area near Bates-Amasa Road in Bates Township.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Mathew Stoychoff of Hudson, Iowa. Investigation determined that Stoychoff was going through a curve at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a tree. He was ejected from the ATV and was thrown into another tree.

Stoychoff was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Iron River by ambulance. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin for further treatment for his injuries.

Stoychoff was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Iron County Sheriff's Department, Iron County Search and Rescue, and Aspirus EMS.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus