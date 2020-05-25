Iowa man hospitalized after ATV crash in Bates Township

The Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Posts says troopers responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Saturday, May 23 at approximately 8:40 p.m.

The crash happened on a private trail area near Bates-Amasa Road in Bates Township.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Mathew Stoychoff of Hudson, Iowa. Investigation determined that Stoychoff was going through a curve at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a tree. He was ejected from the ATV and was thrown into another tree.

Stoychoff was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Iron River by ambulance. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin for further treatment for his injuries.

Stoychoff was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Iron County Sheriff's Department, Iron County Search and Rescue, and Aspirus EMS.

