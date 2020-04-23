InvestUP launches Update 906 for businesses

InvestUP has been working to help small businesses struggling financially in the Upper Peninsula. They've also got a website, with all the information a business might need in one place.

They call it Update 906. The site provides information on a variety of grants, loans and other resources available to those businesses in need.

"We have some means to help Upper Peninsula business on that site and really urge businesses to check the news and check that website to ensure that they're aware of when that programming is available and how they can take advantage of that programming" said CEO of InvestUP, Marty Fittante.

Fittante also says they've been working closely with other economic development groups across the U.P.

