Invest UP calling for 'Great American Takeout'

In an effort to help local restaurants economic development groups are calling for customers to participate in what they call the 'Great American Takeout.'

The non-profit Invest UP says there are at least three ways you can participate. One, order delivery or take-out from your favorite restaurant. Two, order food for others that can't shelter at home and are still working, or three, buy a gift card to use later.

Invest UP has also created a streamlined information webpage for small business owners. It's called Update 906. On it they'll find information about types of businesses and their status, as well as small business relief programs.

