Invest UP calling for 'Great American Takeout'

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In an effort to help local restaurants economic development groups are calling for customers to participate in what they call the 'Great American Takeout.'

The non-profit Invest UP says there are at least three ways you can participate. One, order delivery or take-out from your favorite restaurant. Two, order food for others that can't shelter at home and are still working, or three, buy a gift card to use later.

Invest UP has also created a streamlined information webpage for small business owners. It's called Update 906. On it they'll find information about types of businesses and their status, as well as small business relief programs.

 
