Interview workshop held for high school students with disabilities

The workshop was run by Michigan Works and was a partnership with the Copper Country ISD and other area organizations.

Students had the opportunity to learn interview skills by participating in mock interviews with representatives from local businesses, and learn more about responsibilities after high school through a simulated game of life teaching them about bills, taxes, and money management.

"Learning some extra skills that you may not learn in school helps them feel more comfortable going into an interview to get a job, to see that success and learn the budgeting piece, so we offer that for the area,” said Emelie Lancour, Transition Coordinator for the Copper Country ISD.

This is an annual event held at Michigan Tech with many students attending more than once, and occasionally being offered jobs from their mock interviews.

