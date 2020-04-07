Information released for Marquette city boat launches, marina slip payments

Both the Presque Isle and Cinder Pond boat launches are currently open.

Seasonal launch permits are not available during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

Launch users should purchase daily launch permits and keep the stubs. When seasonal launch permits are available the fee will be discounted accordingly for each daily launch stub presented.

After six daily launch permits are purchased, users should no longer purchase a permit and display all six stubs in the windshield of the launch vehicle. Launch users need to follow the executive orders from the State and maintain social distancing.

The deadline for seasonal slip holders to renew their slips at the marinas has been extended to April 22. Please follow the instructions in the previously received letter to mail in your payment by check so staff can process it.

If you prefer to pay by credit card, you may call 228-0469 beginning April 15. Both marina offices will remain closed to the public during the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. The marinas are scheduled to open with limited staff and no services on May 1, unless further executive orders from the State prevent this.

