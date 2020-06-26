Incumbents returned to office in Sault Tribe election

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians conducted its 2020 board of directors general election Thursday evening. The chairperson and directors for units I, II and III were in the running. In Unit IV, incumbent Darcy Morrow ran unopposed.

According to the unofficial results, all incumbents were returned to office.

Chairperson Aaron Payment defeated opponent Jennifer McLeod 3,892 to 2,877.

“I am humbled to have such strong support from the Sault Tribe members,” Payment said. “I absolutely love working for my people and appreciate the opportunity to continue.”

The Unit I vacancy left by McLeod’s run for chair was filled by candidate Austin Lowe with 1,802 votes. Unit I Incumbent Betty Freiheit was returned to office with 1,956 votes, along with Michael McKerchie with 1,437 votes. Other Unit I candidates were Bernard “Bud” Biron (1,083), DJ Malloy (1,056) and Isaac McKechnie (1,101).

In Unit II, incumbent Lana Causley defeated Kimberly Lee 582 to 322.

In Unit III, incumbent Bridget Sorenson defeated Jim Everson 872 to 557.

The deadline for contests relating to the vote count is June 29, after which the results will be certified and the new directors seated.