Michigan real estate industry resumes, precautions in place

In person-home tours for real estate in Michigan resumed Thursday May 7th, with many new precautions. With the COVID-19 pandemic, many realtors have been working from home, doing virtual tours. Now, they can get back to work, under new rules.

The Michigan Association of Realtors is requiring all people in a house tour to wear a face covering, and to follow social distancing. No more than 4 people can be on the property at one time. Agents are asking home sellers to leave all doors open and lights on, so nothing must be touched when there is a walk through.

"Buyers must have a pre-approval letter, prior to viewing any homes. We want to keep the safety of the buyers, the safety of the sellers, and the safety of the realtors out there, while we are working and helping the community and helping our buyers find home,” said a Leeds Real Estate agent, Kim Harder Webb.

Leeds Real Estate in Iron Mountain, is excited to get back into the field, making sure the community stays safe.

