In-person Mass begins at Saint Peter Cathedral in Marquette

Parishioners gathered for Mass Tuesday morning at the Saint Peter Cathedral in Marquette for the first time since March.

"The last public Mass celebrated here was in mid-March, so it is a joy to be doing so once again. This is the most important part of our life,” said the Catholic Bishop of Marquette, John Doerfler.

Mass is a little different than usual, with multiple steps being taken to prevent people from spreading the virus.

Some of these steps include social distancing and asking people to take communion by hand rather than by mouth, if possible.

"We ask people to wear masks when they come to Mass and also, we have more dispersed seating than normal. We're skipping every other pew and asking people to sit at least six feet apart in the pews unless they belong to the same household,” said Doerfler.

Doerfler adds that the decision to reopen was not one that was taken lightly.

"The spread of the virus has at least been contained, but we still need to take precautions to make sure we continue to contain it. This seems to be a reasonable time now to resume the public celebration of Mass,” Doerfler said.

These precautions will stay in place until further notice, Doerfler says, because it's not only important to celebrate Mass, but to stay safe while doing so.

"We will need to keep precautions in place and so I expect this to be the new 'normal' for a while. For how long, I don't know,” Doerfler said.

