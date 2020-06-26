In-Person Downtown Marquette Farmers Market set to return on July 4

With relaxed COVID-19 guidelines now in place, the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is transitioning to be an in-person market.

From 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on July 4, the market will return to the Marquette Commons. To help ensure social distancing, it’s starting with just over 30 vendors, about half of normal numbers.

Under current guidelines, farmers markets are defined as an Essential Food Retailer. This means that changes to the event must be put in place to ensure proper social distancing.

“That lively aspect and that community gathering space is still not going to be there, there won’t be any music, no children's activities, no onsite food consumption. We’re still operating as though we’re here to provide you with food. Come ahead, get it, and you need to take that food and you need to go home,” said Sara Johnson, Market Manager, Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

All customers at the in-person market will be expected to wear a facemask when attending. The online marketplace is suspended for the time being, with the possibility of bringing it back in the future.

