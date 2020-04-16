Imperial Beverage delivers hand sanitizer from Iron Fish Distillery to the UP

A special delivery of hand sanitizer arrived in the Upper Peninsula early this morning.

Earlier this week, TV6 reported on Iron Fish Distillery in downstate Thompsonville, which is currently producing hand sanitizer in its facility. In collaboration with the Marquette BLP, they are supplying UP businesses, government organizations and health agencies with 200 gallons of the product.

Imperial Beverage in Ishpeming is the distributor of Iron Fish products. They helped out with the project by transporting the hand sanitizer from downstate at no cost.

“It’s definitely nice to have so many different people become involved in one thing that is a need for our communities. There’s definitely a shortage of this supply, they were able to supply it and we’re happy to be involved with the BLP, Iron Fish and Imperial Beverage,” said Brian Johnson, Operations Manager, Imperial Beverage.

After arriving in Ishpeming, the hand sanitizer was handed off to the Marquette BLP, which will be distributing the product to businesses.