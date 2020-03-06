Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrates World Day of Prayer

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee celebrated World Day of Prayer on Friday.

Started in the 19th century, the day promotes justice and equality for women and children through prayer, partnerships, service and celebration.

Churches all across the world, including here in Ishpeming and Negaunee, gather at 1 p.m. on the first Friday of March to have this service.

This year's inspiration for service and prayers came from the women of Zimbabwe.

"It seems we're in need of prayer, especially for peace and harmony, and people who care about each other, and forget about the differences, and concentrate on how we are the same in so many ways,” said Jonelle Collins, Immanuel Lutheran Church’s World Day of Prayer Co-chair.

Immanuel Lutheran Church continues praying for peace, justice and social equality for everyone.