Illinois man injured in Ontonagon County crash

An Illinois man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Ontonagon County.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff's Office, the 25-year-old man from Palos Park, Illinois was driving east on M-38 near Plank Road at 2:10 p.m. when he ran off the pavement onto the south shoulder of the roadway. He lost control of his vehicle, then crossed the roadway diagonally onto the gravel on the north side of the roadway, then came back across the roadway entering the south side ditch.

Investigators say the vehicle overturned multiple times after it entered the ditch. No other objects were hit. Excessive speed appears to be a factor.

Sonco Ambulance transported the driver to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital. No further information about the crash has been released.

The vehicle was removed by Dishaw Towing. Greenland Fire Department and Ontonagon Fire Department assisted on scene.