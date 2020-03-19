IRS extension not confirmed for Michigan taxes yet

H&R Block in Marquette Township is advising people who have unpaid Michigan taxes to pay by April 15.

In light of the coronavirus, the IRS will extend unpaid tax balances under $1M until July 15.

H&R Block says there's some indication that Michigan will follow the IRS but it's not confirmed.

Tax preparers also are reminding people the IRS didn't extend the filing deadline so tax returns are due on April 15.

"We always tell our clients that if they have balances due we advised that they pay Michigan first because Michigan's penalties and interest on unpaid balances are more severe than those imposed by the IRS,” said H&R Block tax preparer, GG Gordon.

If you make payments to the IRS by July 15, H&R Block says people won't face any penalties or interest.

However following this day, penalties and interest will be imposed.