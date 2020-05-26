IM opens some city park amenities

Iron Mountain has opened some previously closed park amenities.

The city council voted unamiously in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, to move forward with loosening some restrictions on park usage. Everything besides the playgrounds, bathrooms and pavilions will be open.

Community members must adhere to social distancing rules. There will be a limit of 10 people per group, at a site. The council said they will see how this 'soft opening' goes and determine what is next.

"There are responsible and there are not responsible, and that's why, like I said, we have another meeting Monday night, that can be another step as we move along,” said the Iron Mountain City Manager, Jordan Stanchina.

There will be onsite portable restrooms for public use.

