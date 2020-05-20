IM DDA to host LIVE virtual concert to benefit businesses

The Iron Mountain Friends of the DDA is hosting a LIVE virtual concert Thursday May 21, at 7 p.m. central time.

This concert with Lindsay Lou, is a fundraiser to raise funds for the Downtown Business Relief Fund. Funds raised will go toward microgrants for qualified businesses that been affected by COVID-19.

The DDA says that First National Bank & Trust has generously offered to MATCH donations, up to $1,000.

“Hopefully, we'll see a lot of donations come into our fund, that night. If it's accessible, we want to continue to offer it more. Hopefully we can do more concerts in a similar way. It's a good way to stay positive and bring something positive into our homes during this time,” said the IM DDA Program Director, Amber Pipp.

Donations to the Downtown Business Relief Fund can be made at any time.

For more on the fund or to donate click here.

