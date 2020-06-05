VIDEO: ‘I want one more kiss’: Boy not ready to say goodbye to state trooper dad before his shift

(Gray News) – A heartfelt goodbye for a state trooper in the Midwest is winning hearts across the internet.

The little boy isn’t quite ready to let his dad leave for work. (Source: Illinois State Police)

In a video posted to social media accounts for the Illinois State Police, a little boy isn’t quite ready to let his dad leave for work.

“Goodbye, daddy,” he says, still dressed in his pajamas. “I want one more kiss.”

Mom gives in and the boy bolts across the driveway into his dad’s arms for a kiss and a quick hug before running back into the garage.

The video’s been viewed tens of thousands of times.

