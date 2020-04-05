Huron Mountain Bakery now selling cooking essentials

The Huron Mountain Bakery is now selling everyday cooking essentials at its Marquette location.

Common kitchen items such as milk, eggs, flour and butter can now be purchased at the bakery. These are products the baking staff uses daily, so they receive regular shipments. However, these kitchen staples aren't always readily available at grocery stores.

"It's just easier for us to get those ingredients from our suppliers that we keep in large supply” said Joe Heck, the cake guy at the Bakery. “So, we're just going to order the same amount that we normally do, and be able to make that available to the public."

The ingredients are being sold at cost. The bakery continues to have take-out services available to customers every day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. They also offer free delivery in Marquette Township on orders of more than $10. Delivery will be available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

