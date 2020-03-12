Hunter Pelon out of hospital, recovering

The L'Anse community is still mourning the loss of two teenage boys found dead inside a car last month.

A third person, Hunter Pelon, survived that incident, and she's now in recovery.

On February 20, Pelon woke up from a coma and began recovering from a medical situation doctors presumed she wouldn't survive.

"It was a shock. None of us really expected it as doctors did say it was an inevitable outcome, but we believed in the miracle and that's what happened," said Jennifer Sauvola, a family friend who was authorized to speak on the family's behalf.

Since waking up Pelon has been recovering from the incident and has returned home with her family.

"She's been feeling pretty rough and in a lot of pain, but her attitude has been better than expected and I give her props," added Sauvola.

While Pelon is out of the hospital, she's still recovering from medical issues due to the incident.

"She has a long recovery ahead of her. She has blood clots in her lungs, deep brain tissue damage, heart damage, and nerve damage, so she'll have a long-term comeback,” said Sauvola.

Since the incident, the families of all three of the teens involved have seen tremendous community support.

In response, Pelon and her family wanted to say, "Thank you to everyone in the community for the outpouring of love, prayers, donations, and well wishes.”

Pelon is still out of school, but is expected to return soon.

"They're hoping to have her go back within the next week, just for a very short period of time around a few hours a day," said Sauvola.

Currently the community is waiting on the autopsy reports of the two boys who died in the incident, Dylan Roberts and Christopher Turpeinen.

