Household Appliance to remain open in Marquette Township

Household Appliance in Marquette Township is not closing, despite Thursday's announcement that Art Van Furniture corporate is shutting its stores.

Household Appliance Logo

Household Appliance is currently connected to Art Van Furniture at 2873 US-41 in Marquette Township.

Household Appliance is a family-owned and operated franchise store. Owners Steve Anderson and Jeff Palomaki say they will continue to serve surrounding communities as they have for more than 49 years.

Household Appliance plans to continue with mattress and furniture sales.

"We are going to remain here, we've been strong since 1971 when our dads started this business, we've been through ups and downs, we are going to continue on with bedding and some home furnishings, we're going to stay here in our current location, we're just going to downsize our showroom a bit and continue on with business," said Household Appliance Co-Owner, Steven Anderson.

A private equity firm, Thomas H. Lee Partners, bought Art Van three years ago. At this time it is unclear if any jobs will be lost at the Marquette Township location.

Art Van Furniture announced Thursday it will begin liquidation sales Friday at all of its company owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.