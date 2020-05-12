Household Appliance still operating under 'Stay Home' order

Household Appliance in Marquette is able to be operational under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order.

Sales of appliances, such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and ovens are allowed, as these appliances are deemed essential items. But, furniture sales are not permitted under the order.

The store is open seven days a week, limiting hours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

While appliance purchases are permitted, changes needed to be made to delivery service.

"At this moment, with the COVID-19 restrictions, we are not allowed to go into people's homes," said co-owner of Household Appliance, Steven Anderson. "So, what we are offering people is, on the dock side we will help them load it onto the vehicle or we are offering curbside delivery to their drive way."

Household Appliance is also offering sales of appliance parts under the order.

Staff is hoping to be granted permission to service the products it sells under the order.

For more information on the store, visit the Household Appliance Marquette website.

