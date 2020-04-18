House fire in Ishpeming under investigation

A house fire at 810 North 3rd Street in Ishpeming Saturday night is currently under investigation.

Ishpeming City Fire responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. The fire was quickly put out and appeared to have been contained to just a small section on the second floor. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation at this time, though it is believed to be an electrical fire.

Ishpeming City Fire was assisted by Negaunee City Fire, Marquette County Rescue 131, Ishpeming City Police, UPPCO, and Semco.

