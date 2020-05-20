Houghton opts in to recreational marijuana sales within the city

The city of Houghton is officially opting into recreational marijuana sales.

The city council passed an ordinance last week, by a vote of six to one. This means they're opting in for allowing the sale of recreational marijuana within the city. The next step for the city is reviewing licensing applications sent in by potential businesses.

While this is the final step for allowing recreational sales in Houghton, customers may not be able to buy marijuana for some time.

"We did require a special use permit for a licensee for the site itself and that's one step in the process. I would think it will probably be the fall before we see actual sales in the city," said Eric Waara, Houghton’s City Manager.

Currently the city is only allowing one recreational sale license, but the planning commission will be discussing adding more licenses at their meeting next week.

