Houghton man arrested after alleged sexual assault on Michigan Tech’s campus

UPDATE: 10/28

The Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd degree charge against Gerard Dickerson was dropped. Dickerson pled no contest to the charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan Technological University has issued a statement regarding an alleged sexual assault on campus.

According to Michigan Tech, the individuals allegedly involved were guest undergraduate students visiting campus for the summer term.

In the issued statement, the University said, “Once the university was notified, MTU’s Department of Public Safety and Police Services responded to the incident immediately and swiftly determined the alleged assailant was no longer a potential threat to the university and the community.”

According to Houghton County District Court, 31-year-old Gerard Dickerson of Houghton was arraigned Friday morning.

Dickerson is charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree, which is a 15 year felony.

Michigan Tech said that victims’ services were activated and provided by trained trauma services personnel.

Michigan Tech said in their statement, “MTU is fully collaborating with all authorities and remains steadfast in its efforts to provide a safe and secure campus for all University students, faculty, staff and visitors. We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment or violence – and will continue to monitor our efforts and processes to ensure we’re doing everything possible to protect our campus community.”

Dickerson has a preliminary exam scheduled for July 19.