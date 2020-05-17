Houghton county experiencing delayed census response

Houghton County is preparing for a delay in the census count because of the coronavirus.

The county is currently reporting a 51.4% self-response rate, coming behind Michigan’s average of 65.8% and The national average of 59.1%.

The primary reason for the delay is that census fieldworkers are postponed from hand-delivering census forms due to Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order.

Another reason, according to Houghton County Complete Counts Committee Chair Glenn Anderson, is that census questionnaires are not being sent out to citizens with P.O. boxes. “There’s thousands of P.O. boxes in Houghton County, and the post office will not deliver the census questionnaires because they have P.O. boxes. It has to be given to a street address,” Anderson said.

This delay is not expected to impact any census-related funding.

