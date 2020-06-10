Houghton Police Department investigating theft of trailers, motorcycle, and snowmobiles

The Houghton Police Department says it is investigating the they are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a trailer which was stolen from 918 College Avenue in Houghton sometime between Saturday, June 6 and Monday, June 8.

Another trailer containing two snowmobiles was also stolen from the same location at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

After review of the camera system for the City of Houghton, it was determined that the suspect(s) with the trailer attached containing the two snowmobiles, was driving in Houghton along the M-26 and Lakeshore Drive area at approximately 5:36 a.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle may have gone into the West Houghton area or down the Houghton Canal Road. The suspect vehicle may be a black minivan or SUV.

Anyone with any information or who may be able to assist in identifying the person driving the vehicle are asked to contact the Houghton Police Department. The department's phone number is (906) 482-2121.