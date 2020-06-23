Houghton Planning Commission grants special use for marijuana business

Tuesday night the Houghton City Planning Commission granted a marijuana businesses a special use permit, and a second one may be coming soon.

In unanimous votes, the commission granted a special land use permit to Northern Specialty Health, a medical marijuana dispensary and set a public hearing for Lume Cannabis Company. Lume currently has a recreational marijuana retail business in Negaunee Township. Speaking about the process the Houghton City Manager weighed in.

"Ultimately the question is is this special use allowable under the ordinance, the short answer is yes, it does meet the conditions but by virtue of the special land use review process we have to have a public hearing," said City Manager, Eric Waara.

The Commission also saw very early concept drawings of a proposed parking structure for the east part of downtown Houghton that would include nearly 300 parking spots. No action was taken on that item as it's early in the process.

