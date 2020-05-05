Houghton County trail plans halted due to coronavirus pandemic

Due to the Father’s Day Flood, trail sections between Dollar Bay and Lake Linden are still unusable.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been working on plans to fix them the past few years.

"What we're planning to do eventually is use the three parallel railroad grates that are now rail trails, we're going to use portions of each of those and combine them into making one new route that goes through that area," said John Pepin, Deputy Public Information Officer for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

However, issues that have come up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have halted the reconstruction of these trails indefinitely.

"State and federal budgets are expected to take quite a bit of a hit, and in anticipation of that, there's a lot of projects that the DNR other state agencies are going to have to postpone," said Pepin.

The original expected completion date for the reconstruction was set for 2021, now the future is unclear for the project but the DNR is working to try and secure funding.

"In this interim period, we're going to continue to explore all the various funding sources that we can and hope to locate funding for doing this sooner rather than later, but it's indefinite right now," added Pepin.

Currently this is the DNR’s only planned project in the Upper Peninsula to have been postponed, however, there may be more on the way.

"We anticipate that there will be a large number of projects that we initially planned to undertake this year that will be postponed and in some cases perhaps cancelled, but we're having to wait and see what happens with that," said Pepin.

For more from the Michigan DNR, visit https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/.

