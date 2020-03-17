Houghton County sheriff issues closure, visitation cancellation update

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the emergency response sanctions set forth by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS), the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office has implemented the following sanctions.

These will be in effect for approximately three weeks or until such time the State of Emergency response is lifted.

Items listed below are changes and precautions for the public:

• Visitation for inmates at both main Jail and Work Camp are suspended.

• Group programming, clergy and other programs within the jail/work camp are suspended until further notice.

• Business at the main jail lobby will be restricted to only those things immediately necessary if they cannot be taken care of by telephone or mail. Anyone planning on coming in for business we ask to refrain from doing so if having any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

• Applicant fingerprinting will be limited to those that have an immediate need such as a time constraint for deadlines or jobs. All others are asked to wait to come in until the situation changes for the better.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean asks all residents to please follow the basic protocols being advised to help stop the transmission of the virus as follows:

• wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer;

• avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

• cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;

• avoid handshakes;

• avoid contact with sick people who are sick; and

• stay home when you are sick.

